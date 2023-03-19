The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Sunday at MVP Arena, beginning at 8:40 PM.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TNT

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Indiana has an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 163rd.

The Hoosiers average just 3.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).

Indiana has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Indiana has played better in home games this season, scoring 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Hoosiers have been better at home this season, giving up 65.4 points per game, compared to 72.2 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Indiana has performed better at home this season, draining 6.4 treys per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Indiana Schedule