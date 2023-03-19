Trayce Jackson-Davis and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Sunday at 8:40 PM ET, when the Indiana Hoosiers match up with the Miami Hurricanes in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Indiana vs. Miami

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana's Last Game

In its previous game, Indiana beat Kent State on Friday, 71-60. Jackson-Davis scored a team-high 24 points (and contributed five assists and 11 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 11 5 1 5 0 Race Thompson 20 9 0 1 1 2 Miller Kopp 13 5 2 0 0 3

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis leads his team in points (20.9), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per contest, shooting 58% from the field. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (fifth in the country).

Jalen Hood-Schifino averages 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 42% from the floor and 34% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Race Thompson posts 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field.

Miller Kopp is putting up 8.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Trey Galloway posts 6.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)