Trayce Jackson-Davis and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Sunday at 8:40 PM ET, when the Indiana Hoosiers go head to head with the Miami Hurricanes in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Miami

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT

Indiana's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Indiana defeated Kent State 71-60. With 24 points, Jackson-Davis was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 11 5 1 5 0 Race Thompson 20 9 0 1 1 2 Miller Kopp 13 5 2 0 0 3

Miami's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Miami defeated Drake 63-56. With 21 points, Nijel Pack was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 21 4 0 2 0 3 Wooga Poplar 15 1 0 2 0 3 Norchad Omier 12 14 0 1 0 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis is tops on his team in points (20.9), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per contest, shooting 58% from the field. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (fifth in the nation).

Jalen Hood-Schifino averages 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 42% from the field and 34% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Race Thompson is averaging 8.3 points, 1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Miller Kopp is averaging 8.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Trey Galloway puts up 6.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field.

Miami Players to Watch

Omier is posting a team-high 9.8 rebounds per game. And he is producing 13.6 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the field.

Jordan Miller gets the Hurricanes 15 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hurricanes get 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Pack.

Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 23.1 10 5.5 1.6 2.3 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 15.7 4.5 2.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 Race Thompson 9 4.3 0.6 1.2 0.4 0.3 Miller Kopp 7.5 3.5 1.7 0.5 0.1 1.7 Trey Galloway 5.2 3.2 2.7 0.6 0 0.8

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)