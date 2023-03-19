Trayce Jackson-Davis and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Sunday at 8:40 PM ET, when the Indiana Hoosiers match up with the Miami Hurricanes in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Indiana vs. Miami

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana's Last Game

Indiana was victorious in its previous game versus Kent State, 71-60, on Friday. Jackson-Davis starred with 24 points, plus 11 boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 11 5 1 5 0 Race Thompson 20 9 0 1 1 2 Miller Kopp 13 5 2 0 0 3

Miami's Last Game

Miami won its previous game versus Drake, 63-56, on Friday. Nijel Pack was its top scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 21 4 0 2 0 3 Wooga Poplar 15 1 0 2 0 3 Norchad Omier 12 14 0 1 0 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis is tops on his team in points (20.9), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per contest, shooting 58% from the floor. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (fifth in the nation).

Jalen Hood-Schifino is posting 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Race Thompson is putting up 8.3 points, 1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Miller Kopp puts up 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Trey Galloway puts up 6.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor.

Miami Players to Watch

Omier is averaging a team-best 9.8 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 13.6 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the floor.

Jordan Miller is averaging 15 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 53.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Hurricanes receive 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Pack.

The Hurricanes receive 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 23.1 10 5.5 1.6 2.3 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 15.7 4.5 2.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 Race Thompson 9 4.3 0.6 1.2 0.4 0.3 Miller Kopp 7.5 3.5 1.7 0.5 0.1 1.7 Trey Galloway 5.2 3.2 2.7 0.6 0 0.8

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)