When the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes match up in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena on Sunday at 8:40 PM ET, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Norchad Omier will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Miami

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

TV: TNT

Indiana's Last Game

In its previous game, Indiana defeated Kent State on Friday, 71-60. Its leading scorer was Jackson-Davis with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 11 5 1 5 0 Race Thompson 20 9 0 1 1 2 Miller Kopp 13 5 2 0 0 3

Miami's Last Game

In its previous game, Miami beat Drake on Friday, 63-56. Its leading scorer was Nijel Pack with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 21 4 0 2 0 3 Wooga Poplar 15 1 0 2 0 3 Norchad Omier 12 14 0 1 0 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis paces his squad in points (20.9), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per contest, shooting 58% from the floor. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (fifth in the country).

Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Race Thompson averages 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field.

Miller Kopp is putting up 8.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Trey Galloway puts up 6.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor.

Miami Players to Watch

Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (9.8 per game), and he averages 13.6 points and 1.2 assists.

The Hurricanes get 15 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jordan Miller.

The Hurricanes receive 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Pack.

Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 23.1 10 5.5 1.6 2.3 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 15.7 4.5 2.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 Race Thompson 9 4.3 0.6 1.2 0.4 0.3 Miller Kopp 7.5 3.5 1.7 0.5 0.1 1.7 Trey Galloway 5.2 3.2 2.7 0.6 0 0.8

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)