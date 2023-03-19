Trayce Jackson-Davis and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Sunday at 8:40 PM ET, when the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Miami Hurricanes in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Indiana vs. Miami

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana's Last Game

In its previous game, Indiana beat Kent State on Friday, 71-60. Jackson-Davis scored a team-high 24 points (and added five assists and 11 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 11 5 1 5 0 Race Thompson 20 9 0 1 1 2 Miller Kopp 13 5 2 0 0 3

Miami's Last Game

Miami won its most recent game versus Drake, 63-56, on Friday. Nijel Pack starred with 21 points, plus four boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 21 4 0 2 0 3 Wooga Poplar 15 1 0 2 0 3 Norchad Omier 12 14 0 1 0 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis is tops on his squad in points (20.9), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per game, shooting 58% from the field. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (fifth in the country).

Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Race Thompson averages 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Miller Kopp puts up 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Trey Galloway posts 6.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field.

Miami Players to Watch

Omier is putting up a team-best 9.8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 13.6 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the field.

The Hurricanes get 15 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jordan Miller.

Pack gets the Hurricanes 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wooga Poplar gives the Hurricanes 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 23.1 10 5.5 1.6 2.3 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 15.7 4.5 2.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 Race Thompson 9 4.3 0.6 1.2 0.4 0.3 Miller Kopp 7.5 3.5 1.7 0.5 0.1 1.7 Trey Galloway 5.2 3.2 2.7 0.6 0 0.8

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)