Sunday's game at MVP Arena has the Miami Hurricanes (26-7) going head to head against the Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) at 8:40 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-72 victory for Miami, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Miami projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Indiana. The over/under is currently listed at 147.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -1.5

Indiana -1.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -120, Miami +100

Indiana vs. Miami Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Indiana 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Miami

Pick ATS: Miami (+1.5)



Miami (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Indiana has a 16-13-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami, who is 15-11-0 ATS. The Hoosiers have a 17-12-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 12-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 153.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while Miami has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball while giving up 68.2 per outing to rank 125th in college basketball) and have a +228 scoring differential overall.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 91st in the country, and are 2.1 more than the 31.1 its opponents record per outing.

Indiana makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (7.5).

The Hoosiers rank 72nd in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 116th in college basketball defensively with 89.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Indiana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hoosiers commit 11.1 per game (101st in college basketball) and force 10.4 (310th in college basketball play).

