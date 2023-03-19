Sunday's contest between the Miami Hurricanes (26-7) and the Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) at MVP Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with Miami securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:40 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Miami projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Indiana. The over/under is currently listed at 144.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -1.5

Indiana -1.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -130, Miami +110

Indiana vs. Miami Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Indiana 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Miami

Pick ATS: Miami (+1.5)



Miami (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Indiana has a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season compared to Miami, who is 15-11-0 ATS. The Hoosiers have gone over the point total in 17 games, while Hurricanes games have gone over 12 times. The two teams score 153.8 points per game, 9.3 more points than this matchup's total. Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Miami has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per outing to rank 124th in college basketball) and have a +228 scoring differential overall.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 90th in college basketball, and are 2.1 more than the 31.1 its opponents grab per contest.

Indiana makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (7.5).

The Hoosiers record 97.9 points per 100 possessions (72nd in college basketball), while allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Indiana has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (102nd in college basketball play) while forcing 10.4 (309th in college basketball).

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 78.9 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.6 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

Miami wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It grabs 32.0 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.2.

Miami connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

Miami has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than the 12.1 it forces (161st in college basketball).

