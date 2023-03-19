Sunday's contest at MVP Arena has the Miami Hurricanes (26-7) matching up with the Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) at 8:40 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-72 victory for Miami, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Miami is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 145.5 total.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -1.5

Indiana -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -125, Miami +105

Indiana vs. Miami Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Indiana 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Miami

Pick ATS: Miami (+1.5)



Miami (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Indiana's record against the spread so far this season is 16-13-0, while Miami's is 15-11-0. The Hoosiers have gone over the point total in 17 games, while Hurricanes games have gone over 12 times. The two teams score an average of 153.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total. Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Miami has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers' +228 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.9 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (124th in college basketball).

Indiana comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It is grabbing 33.2 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.1 per contest.

Indiana knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball) at a 37% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per contest its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from deep.

The Hoosiers rank 72nd in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 116th in college basketball defensively with 89.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Indiana has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (102nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.4 (309th in college basketball).

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.9 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per outing (227th in college basketball).

Miami ranks 164th in the country at 32 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 29.2 its opponents average.

Miami makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (49th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 33.4% from deep.

Miami has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (161st in college basketball).

