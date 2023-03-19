Sunday's contest features the Miami Hurricanes (26-7) and the Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) squaring off at MVP Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 74-72 victory for Miami according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Miami projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Indiana. The total is currently listed at 146.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -1.5

Indiana -1.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -125, Miami +105

Indiana vs. Miami Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Indiana 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Miami

Pick ATS: Miami (+1.5)



Miami (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Indiana's record against the spread so far this season is 16-13-0, and Miami's is 15-11-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hoosiers are 17-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 12-17-0. The two teams average 153.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Miami has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per outing to rank 125th in college basketball) and have a +228 scoring differential overall.

Indiana wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It is collecting 33.2 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.1 per contest.

Indiana knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball) while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc (38th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 33.2%.

The Hoosiers rank 72nd in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 116th in college basketball defensively with 89.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Indiana forces 10.4 turnovers per game (310th in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball action).

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (posting 78.9 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and giving up 71.6 per outing, 227th in college basketball) and have a +240 scoring differential.

Miami prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It pulls down 32.0 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.2.

Miami hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

Miami has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than the 12.1 it forces (161st in college basketball).

