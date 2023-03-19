The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) on Sunday at 8:40 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Miami Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-1.5) 147.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Indiana (-2) 148 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends

Indiana has covered 15 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 32 times this season.

Miami has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, 14 out of the Hurricanes' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Indiana is 17th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).

The Hoosiers have had the 77th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3500 at the start of the season to +4000.

Indiana has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

