Indiana vs. Miami: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) take to the court against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup.
Indiana vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-1.5)
|144.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-2)
|145.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Indiana (-2)
|145.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Indiana is 15-17-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 19 out of the Hoosiers' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Miami has compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
- In the Hurricanes' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4500), Indiana is 18th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.
- The Hoosiers' national championship odds have dropped from +3500 at the start of the season to +4500, the 76th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +4500, Indiana has been given a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Miami Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +7000, which is the 67th-biggest change in the country.
- Miami has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.