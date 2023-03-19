The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) take to the court against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends

Indiana is 15-17-0 ATS this season.

A total of 19 out of the Hoosiers' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

Miami has compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Hurricanes' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4500), Indiana is 18th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

The Hoosiers' national championship odds have dropped from +3500 at the start of the season to +4500, the 76th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +4500, Indiana has been given a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +7000, which is the 67th-biggest change in the country.

Miami has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.