The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) will take to the court against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips at 8:40 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends

Indiana has put together a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 19 out of the Hoosiers' 32 games have gone over the point total.

Miami has put together an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Hurricanes games have gone over the point total 14 out of 32 times this season.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4500), Indiana is 18th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Hoosiers' national championship odds down from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +4500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 76th-biggest change.

With odds of +4500, Indiana has been given a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 The Hurricanes' national championship odds have jumped from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 67th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +7000, Miami has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

