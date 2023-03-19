The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Sunday at MVP Arena, beginning at 8:40 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Miami Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-1.5) 145.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Indiana (-1.5) 146 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends

Indiana has put together a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 19 out of the Hoosiers' 32 games have hit the over.

Miami has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 14 Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Indiana is 17th-best in the country. It is way below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

The Hoosiers' national championship odds have fallen from +3500 at the start of the season to +4000, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +4000, Indiana has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Bookmakers have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +7000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 68th-biggest change.

With odds of +7000, Miami has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.