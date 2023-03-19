Indiana vs. Miami: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena, starting at 8:40 PM.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-1.5)
|146.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-1.5)
|146
|-125
|+105
Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Indiana is 15-17-0 ATS this season.
- Hoosiers games have gone over the point total 19 out of 32 times this season.
- Miami has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- A total of 14 Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Indiana is 17th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).
- The Hoosiers were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +4000, which is the 77th-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Indiana has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Miami Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- The Hurricanes have had the 68th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +10000 at the start of the season to +7000.
- With odds of +7000, Miami has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.
