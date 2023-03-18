How to Watch the Washington State vs. FGCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (32-3) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 5 Washington State Cougars (23-10) on Saturday. This 5-12 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 2:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Washington State vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score 17.2 more points per game (78.1) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (60.9).
- FGCU is 28-2 when it scores more than 60.9 points.
- Washington State has an 18-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.1 points.
- The 67.2 points per game the Cougars average are 11.4 more points than the Eagles allow (55.8).
- Washington State has a 19-7 record when scoring more than 55.8 points.
- FGCU is 27-0 when allowing fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Cougars shoot 42.1% from the field, 10% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Utah
|W 66-58
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/3/2023
|Colorado
|W 61-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/5/2023
|UCLA
|W 65-61
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/18/2023
|FGCU
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Stetson
|W 66-48
|Alico Arena
|3/8/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 51-34
|Alico Arena
|3/11/2023
|Liberty
|W 84-60
|Alico Arena
|3/18/2023
|Washington State
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.