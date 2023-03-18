Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) and the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-61 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Lady Volunteers fell in their last outing 74-58 against South Carolina on Sunday.
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4, the Lady Volunteers secured their best win of the season, a 69-67 victory.
- The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.
- Tennessee has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on January 15
- 89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- The Billikens captured their best win of the season on March 5 by registering a 91-85 victory over the UMass Minutewomen, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Saint Louis has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, the Lady Volunteers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 92nd-most in Division 1.
Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-85 over UMass (No. 48) on March 5
- 77-75 at home over UMass (No. 48) on February 22
- 59-56 over Rhode Island (No. 75) on March 4
- 75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 79) on December 3
- 59-44 over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on March 3
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers' +329 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (243rd in college basketball).
- Tennessee is scoring 76.5 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 0.1 more points per game than its season average (76.4).
- Offensively, the Lady Volunteers have played better at home this season, posting 77.7 points per game, compared to 76.4 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Tennessee has played better in home games this year, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.4 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Volunteers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 76.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.3 points fewer than the 76.4 they've scored this year.
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens score 69.6 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allow 69.7 (307th in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.
- Saint Louis has averaged 1.5 more points in A-10 games (71.1) than overall (69.6).
- The Billikens are scoring more points at home (74.1 per game) than on the road (65.6).
- At home, Saint Louis gives up 66.1 points per game. Away, it allows 73.6.
- The Billikens have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 73.2 points per contest, 3.6 more than their season average of 69.6.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.