Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 18
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Jose State Spartans (20-13) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16) meet at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no line set.
Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- The Screaming Eagles have gone over in 17 of their 26 games with a set total (65.4%).
- So far this season, Southern Indiana has compiled a 9-17-0 record against the spread.
- San Jose State (19-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.3% of the time, 28.7% more often than Southern Indiana (9-17-0) this season.
Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Jose State
|67.5
|144
|66.6
|140.7
|133.9
|Southern Indiana
|76.5
|144
|74.1
|140.7
|149.0
Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends
- Over its past 10 games, Southern Indiana has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.
- In their past 10 contests, the Screaming Eagles have hit the over seven times.
- The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 76.5 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 66.6 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.6 points, Southern Indiana is 9-12 against the spread and 16-10 overall.
San Jose State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Jose State
|19-11-0
|17-13-0
|Southern Indiana
|9-17-0
|17-9-0
Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits
|San Jose State
|Southern Indiana
|12-3
|Home Record
|10-4
|5-8
|Away Record
|5-11
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-9-0
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.4
|65.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.5
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|12-2-0
