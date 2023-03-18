The San Jose State Spartans (20-13) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16) meet at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no line set.

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

The Screaming Eagles have gone over in 17 of their 26 games with a set total (65.4%).

So far this season, Southern Indiana has compiled a 9-17-0 record against the spread.

San Jose State (19-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.3% of the time, 28.7% more often than Southern Indiana (9-17-0) this season.

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Jose State 67.5 144 66.6 140.7 133.9 Southern Indiana 76.5 144 74.1 140.7 149.0

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

Over its past 10 games, Southern Indiana has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.

In their past 10 contests, the Screaming Eagles have hit the over seven times.

The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 76.5 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 66.6 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, Southern Indiana is 9-12 against the spread and 16-10 overall.

San Jose State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Jose State 19-11-0 17-13-0 Southern Indiana 9-17-0 17-9-0

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits

San Jose State Southern Indiana 12-3 Home Record 10-4 5-8 Away Record 5-11 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

