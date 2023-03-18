When the San Jose State Spartans (20-13) and Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16) play at Ocean Center on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, Omari Moore and Isaiah Swope will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Southern Indiana's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its most recent game, Southern Indiana lost to SIU-Edwardsville 68-54. With 15 points, Swope was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Swope 15 1 3 0 0 3 Tyler Henry 11 0 0 1 0 1 Jelani Simmons 10 3 1 0 1 2

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Jacob Polakovich tops the Screaming Eagles in rebounding (13.0 per game), and produces 12.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Trevor Lakes gives the Screaming Eagles 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jelani Simmons gets the Screaming Eagles 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Screaming Eagles receive 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Tyler Henry.

Southern Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)