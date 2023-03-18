Saturday's game at Ocean Center has the San Jose State Spartans (20-13) squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16) at 4:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-66 victory as our model heavily favors San Jose State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 77, Southern Indiana 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-10.8)

San Jose State (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

San Jose State has a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to Southern Indiana, who is 9-17-0 ATS. The Spartans have a 17-13-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Screaming Eagles have a record of 17-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, San Jose State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Southern Indiana has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (posting 76.5 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and allowing 74.1 per outing, 295th in college basketball) and have a +78 scoring differential.

Southern Indiana prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It pulls down 35.3 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8.

Southern Indiana hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (24th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 per game its opponents make, at a 34.6% rate.

Southern Indiana forces 12.3 turnovers per game (148th in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (272nd in college basketball).

