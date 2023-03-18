Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The San Jose State Spartans (20-13) face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Jose State vs. Southern Indiana matchup.
Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|Southern Indiana Moneyline
Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Southern Indiana has covered 10 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Screaming Eagles have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- San Jose State has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 32 times this season.
