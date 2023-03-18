The San Jose State Spartans (20-13) go up against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.

Southern Indiana vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Southern Indiana is 10-7 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles rank 39th.

The Screaming Eagles score 9.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Spartans give up to opponents (66.6).

When Southern Indiana gives up fewer than 67.5 points, it is 9-0.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Southern Indiana is putting up more points at home (77.4 per game) than away (76.5).

The Screaming Eagles are giving up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than away (80.8).

Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana makes fewer triples away (9.5 per game) than at home (9.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (38.9%) as well.

Southern Indiana Schedule