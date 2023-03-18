How to Watch the Pacers vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) will attempt to build on a five-game road win streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (32-38) on March 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports
Pacers Stats Insights
- This season, Indiana has a 20-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.
- The Pacers put up an average of 115.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers allow.
- Indiana is 28-21 when it scores more than 110.3 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pacers are better offensively, averaging 118.6 points per game, compared to 113.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 117.6 points per game at home, and 118.4 away.
- At home Indiana is conceding 117.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than it is on the road (118.4).
- At home the Pacers are picking up 27.1 assists per game, 0.7 more than on the road (26.4).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Duarte
|Out
|Ankle
|Kendall Brown
|Out
|Tibia
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Out
|Ankle
