The Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) will attempt to build on a five-game road win streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (32-38) on March 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch 76ers vs. Pacers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, Indiana has a 20-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Pacers put up an average of 115.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers allow.

Indiana is 28-21 when it scores more than 110.3 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers are better offensively, averaging 118.6 points per game, compared to 113.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 117.6 points per game at home, and 118.4 away.

At home Indiana is conceding 117.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than it is on the road (118.4).

At home the Pacers are picking up 27.1 assists per game, 0.7 more than on the road (26.4).

Pacers Injuries