The Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and NBCS-PH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -4.5 230.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana has played 37 games this season that have had more than 230.5 combined points scored.
  • Indiana's average game total this season has been 233.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Indiana is 38-32-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Pacers have come away with 22 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Indiana has a record of 7-14, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 24 34.8% 115.2 231.1 110.3 228.3 223.6
Pacers 37 52.9% 115.9 231.1 118 228.3 232.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • Seven of the Pacers' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 21-14-0 record) than away (.486, 17-18-0).
  • The Pacers score 5.6 more points per game (115.9) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.3).
  • Indiana is 33-16 against the spread and 28-21 overall when it scores more than 110.3 points.

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 41-28 14-17 40-29
Pacers 38-32 17-16 35-35

Pacers vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
76ers Pacers
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
20-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-16
24-2
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 28-21
110.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 118
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
35-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 21-11
36-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-11

