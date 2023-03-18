The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 5:15 PM.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 144.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas (-3.5) 145 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Kansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

So far this season, 16 out of the Jayhawks' 34 games have hit the over.

Arkansas has put together a 16-16-2 record against the spread this year.

A total of 14 Razorbacks games this year have hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Bookmakers rate Kansas higher (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

Bookmakers have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1400) compared to the beginning of the season (+1300).

Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +5500 moneyline odds, is 1.8%.

