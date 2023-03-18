An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) take the court against the No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) on Saturday at Assembly Hall. The contest starts at 11:30 AM.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 69.4 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 62.3 the Hoosiers allow.

Tennessee Tech has put together an 18-3 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Indiana has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.

The Hoosiers score 18.9 more points per game (81.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (62.6).

Indiana has a 26-2 record when scoring more than 62.6 points.

When Tennessee Tech gives up fewer than 81.5 points, it is 19-8.

This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49.6% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles shoot 46.3% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hoosiers allow.

Indiana Schedule