Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) at Assembly Hall is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-54 in favor of Indiana, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on March 18.

The Hoosiers dropped their last matchup 79-75 against Ohio State on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers' signature win this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 3). The Hoosiers secured the 87-78 win at home on February 9.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hoosiers are 10-3 (.769%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Indiana has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Indiana Performance Insights