Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) at Assembly Hall is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-54 in favor of Indiana, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 18.

The Hoosiers dropped their last matchup 79-75 against Ohio State on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54

Indiana Schedule Analysis

  • The Hoosiers defeated the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 87-78, on February 9, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
  • The Hoosiers have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (10).
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
  • 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
  • 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
  • 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
  • 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

  • The Golden Eagles' signature win this season came in a 68-63 victory on November 7 over the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in our computer rankings.
  • According to the RPI, the Hoosiers have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 93rd-most in the country.
  • Tennessee Tech has 16 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on November 7
  • 54-46 over Little Rock (No. 168) on March 4
  • 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3
  • 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25
  • 79-69 over Monmouth (No. 212) on March 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Indiana Performance Insights

  • The Hoosiers' +575 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (117th in college basketball).
  • Indiana is averaging 78.5 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3 fewer points per game than its season average (81.5).
  • Offensively, the Hoosiers have played better in home games this year, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game when playing on the road.
  • At home, Indiana is ceding 9.4 fewer points per game (56.4) than away from home (65.8).
  • The Hoosiers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 81.2 points a contest compared to the 81.5 they've averaged this year.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (96th in college basketball) and allow 62.6 per contest (126th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Tennessee Tech is scoring more points (71.3 per game) than it is overall (69.4) in 2022-23.
  • The Golden Eagles are putting up more points at home (74 per game) than away (65).
  • At home Tennessee Tech is conceding 61 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is away (65.1).
  • The Golden Eagles are averaging 71.5 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 2.1 more than their average for the season (69.4).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.