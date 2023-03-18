Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) at Assembly Hall is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-54 in favor of Indiana, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 18.
The Hoosiers dropped their last matchup 79-75 against Ohio State on Saturday.
Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- The Hoosiers defeated the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 87-78, on February 9, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Hoosiers have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (10).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles' signature win this season came in a 68-63 victory on November 7 over the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in our computer rankings.
- According to the RPI, the Hoosiers have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 93rd-most in the country.
- Tennessee Tech has 16 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on November 7
- 54-46 over Little Rock (No. 168) on March 4
- 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3
- 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25
- 79-69 over Monmouth (No. 212) on March 16
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers' +575 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (117th in college basketball).
- Indiana is averaging 78.5 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3 fewer points per game than its season average (81.5).
- Offensively, the Hoosiers have played better in home games this year, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, Indiana is ceding 9.4 fewer points per game (56.4) than away from home (65.8).
- The Hoosiers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 81.2 points a contest compared to the 81.5 they've averaged this year.
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (96th in college basketball) and allow 62.6 per contest (126th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Tennessee Tech is scoring more points (71.3 per game) than it is overall (69.4) in 2022-23.
- The Golden Eagles are putting up more points at home (74 per game) than away (65).
- At home Tennessee Tech is conceding 61 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is away (65.1).
- The Golden Eagles are averaging 71.5 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 2.1 more than their average for the season (69.4).
