Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 18
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) play at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports. The game has no line set.
Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Indiana State Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 15 of Indiana State's 27 games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).
- The Sycamores' ATS record is 22-9-0 this season.
- Indiana State (22-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71% of the time, 11.7% more often than South Carolina Upstate (16-11-0) this season.
Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana State
|79.4
|148.3
|69.3
|138.9
|146.2
|South Carolina Upstate
|68.9
|148.3
|69.6
|138.9
|139.2
Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends
- Indiana State has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Sycamores have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- The 79.4 points per game the Sycamores put up are 9.8 more points than the Spartans give up (69.6).
- Indiana State has a 17-4 record against the spread and a 19-4 record overall when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana State
|22-9-0
|15-16-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|16-11-0
|13-14-0
Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits
|Indiana State
|South Carolina Upstate
|11-4
|Home Record
|11-2
|7-6
|Away Record
|4-12
|10-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|9-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.8
|77.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
