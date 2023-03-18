Saturday's 11:00 AM ET matchup between the Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) at Ocean Center features the Sycamores' Courvoisier McCauley and the Spartans' Jordan Gainey as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

TV: FloSports

Indiana State's Last Game

Indiana State dropped its most recent game to Bradley, 71-70, on Saturday. Cameron Henry was its top scorer with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Henry 16 6 2 0 1 1 Robbie Avila 16 3 2 0 1 1 Courvoisier McCauley 14 7 1 2 0 4

Indiana State Players to Watch

McCauley paces the Sycamores with 15.7 points per game and 5.6 rebounds, while also averaging 0.9 assists.

Henry averages a team-high 3.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Cooper Neese is averaging 11.6 points, 1.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Robbie Avila puts up 10.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Julian Larry puts up 7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Indiana State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)