Saturday's game at Ocean Center has the Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) matching up with the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) at 11:00 AM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-66 win as our model heavily favors Indiana State.

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 77, South Carolina Upstate 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-11.6)

Indiana State (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Indiana State has put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season, while South Carolina Upstate is 16-11-0. The Sycamores have a 15-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 13-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the past 10 contests, Indiana State is 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall while South Carolina Upstate has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores average 79.4 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (153rd in college basketball). They have a +344 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Indiana State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It is pulling down 31.5 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30 per contest.

Indiana State connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 35.4% from deep (108th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.1%.

The Sycamores' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in college basketball, and the 89.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 125th in college basketball.

Indiana State has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (148th in college basketball).

