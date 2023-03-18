Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana State Moneyline
|South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends
- Indiana State is 22-11-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 18 out of the Sycamores' 33 games have hit the over.
- South Carolina Upstate is 16-12-1 ATS this season.
- Spartans games have gone over the point total 13 out of 29 times this year.
