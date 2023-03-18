How to Watch Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) battle the Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports.
Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Indiana State Stats Insights
- This season, the Sycamores have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.
- Indiana State is 17-5 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Sycamores sit at 193rd.
- The Sycamores average 9.8 more points per game (79.4) than the Spartans allow (69.6).
- When Indiana State scores more than 69.6 points, it is 19-4.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison
- Indiana State is putting up 80.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (77.7).
- Defensively the Sycamores have played better at home this season, giving up 66.4 points per game, compared to 70.8 when playing on the road.
- Indiana State is sinking 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 35% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 0.7% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.4 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Evansville
|W 97-58
|Enterprise Center
|3/3/2023
|Belmont
|W 94-91
|Enterprise Center
|3/4/2023
|Bradley
|L 71-70
|Enterprise Center
|3/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Ocean Center
