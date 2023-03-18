Having won three straight, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+ will air this Coyotes versus Blackhawks matchup.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+

ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/28/2023 Coyotes Blackhawks 4-1 ARI 2/10/2023 Blackhawks Coyotes 4-3 (F/OT) CHI 1/6/2023 Blackhawks Coyotes 2-0 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 238 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 171 goals this season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 68 20 13 33 25 30 55.6% Seth Jones 58 10 21 31 54 44 - Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3% Andreas Athanasiou 67 14 13 27 38 46 40% Philipp Kurashev 67 9 16 25 23 42 44.1%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 239 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in league play in goals against.

The Coyotes' 192 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players