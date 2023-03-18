Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Maryland Terrapins at Legacy Arena at BJCC at 9:40 PM ET features the Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Terrapins' Jahmir Young as players to watch.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama won its previous game against Texas A&M-CC, 96-75, on Thursday. Nick Pringle was its leading scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nick Pringle 19 15 0 0 0 0 Mark Sears 15 1 3 1 0 3 Jahvon Quinerly 13 1 1 0 0 1

Maryland's Last Game

Maryland was victorious in its most recent game against West Virginia, 67-65, on Thursday. Julian Reese starred with 17 points, plus nine boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julian Reese 17 9 3 0 3 0 Hakim Hart 15 3 4 2 0 1 Donta Scott 11 8 1 2 0 1

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller leads his team in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also posts 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney averages 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Mark Sears averages 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Charles Bediako is putting up 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Jahvon Quinerly paces his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch

Reese is averaging a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.4 points and 1 assists, making 63.3% of his shots from the field.

Donta Scott gets the Terrapins 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Terrapins receive 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Hakim Hart.

Don Carey is putting up 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 19.8 8.3 2.2 1 1.1 2.7 Charles Bediako 7.8 7.2 0.7 0.7 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.8 7.5 0.9 0.5 0.9 1.3 Jahvon Quinerly 10.6 2.2 4.2 0.9 0 1.4 Mark Sears 9.2 2.1 1.9 0.5 0 1.6

Maryland Top Performers (Last 10 Games)