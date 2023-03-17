An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 1-seed Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) play against the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The matchup begins at 6:50 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Knights allow to opponents.
  • In games Purdue shoots higher than 47.7% from the field, it is 14-1 overall.
  • The Knights are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at ninth.
  • The Boilermakers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (73.1) than the Knights allow (74.5).
  • Purdue has a 16-0 record when putting up more than 74.5 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • Purdue puts up 76.3 points per game at home, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Boilermakers have been better at home this season, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Purdue has performed better at home this season, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/10/2023 Rutgers W 70-65 United Center
3/11/2023 Ohio State W 80-66 United Center
3/12/2023 Penn State W 67-65 United Center
3/17/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Nationwide Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.