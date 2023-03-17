An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 1-seed Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) play against the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The matchup begins at 6:50 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Knights allow to opponents.

In games Purdue shoots higher than 47.7% from the field, it is 14-1 overall.

The Knights are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at ninth.

The Boilermakers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (73.1) than the Knights allow (74.5).

Purdue has a 16-0 record when putting up more than 74.5 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue puts up 76.3 points per game at home, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Boilermakers have been better at home this season, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Purdue has performed better at home this season, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Purdue Schedule