The No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) are aiming to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) on Friday. This 1-16 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 6:50 PM.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Knights' opponents have hit.

Purdue is 14-1 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Knights are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at ninth.

The 73.1 points per game the Boilermakers score are the same as the Knights allow.

When Purdue scores more than 74.5 points, it is 16-0.

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

The Knights have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

This season, Fairleigh Dickinson has a 15-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 54th.

The Knights' 78 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allow.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 10-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.1 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue puts up 76.3 points per game in home games, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Boilermakers allow 61.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 64.3 on the road.

In home games, Purdue is draining 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (32%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Fairleigh Dickinson is averaging 7.8 more points per game at home (81.5) than away (73.7).

In 2022-23 the Knights are giving up 2.7 fewer points per game at home (72.9) than away (75.6).

Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (31.8%).

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Rutgers W 70-65 United Center 3/11/2023 Ohio State W 80-66 United Center 3/12/2023 Penn State W 67-65 United Center 3/17/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Nationwide Arena

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule