Friday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) at Nationwide Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-61 in favor of Purdue, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:50 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Fairleigh Dickinson is projected to cover the point spread (23) against Purdue. The two teams are expected to go under the 146.5 total.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Purdue -23

Purdue -23 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -10000, Fairleigh Dickinson +1800

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Fairleigh Dickinson (+23)



Fairleigh Dickinson (+23) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Purdue is 13-20-1 against the spread this season compared to Fairleigh Dickinson's 14-18-1 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Boilermakers are 15-19-0 and the Knights are 19-14-0. The teams score an average of 151.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Purdue has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers average 73.1 points per game (141st in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per contest (20th in college basketball). They have a +352 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The 36.2 rebounds per game Purdue averages rank ninth in the nation, and are 11.8 more than the 24.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

Purdue connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (231st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Boilermakers rank 24th in college basketball with 100.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 54th in college basketball defensively with 86.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Purdue loses the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.4 (40th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.1.

