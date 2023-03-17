Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) matching up at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 78-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Notre Dame, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on March 17.
Their last time out, the Fighting Irish lost 64-38 to Louisville on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Fighting Irish beat the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 63-52, on December 18.
- The Fighting Irish have nine wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- Notre Dame has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Fighting Irish are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 16.0 points per game (scoring 74.8 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while giving up 58.8 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +480 scoring differential overall.
- In conference contests, Notre Dame scores fewer points per game (70.1) than its overall average (74.8).
- The Fighting Irish are scoring 79.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (68.8).
- In 2022-23, Notre Dame is allowing 56.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 57.9.
- The Fighting Irish have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 67.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.3 points fewer than the 74.8 they've scored this season.
