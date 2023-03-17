Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) taking on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-56 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 64-38 loss to Louisville in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- On December 18, the Fighting Irish registered their best win of the season, a 63-52 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Irish are 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.
- Notre Dame has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 16 points per game (scoring 74.8 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +480 scoring differential overall.
- Notre Dame's offense has been less effective in ACC matchups this year, scoring 70.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74.8 PPG.
- Offensively, the Fighting Irish have performed better at home this year, scoring 79.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Notre Dame is giving up 56.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (57.9).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Fighting Irish have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 74.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.
