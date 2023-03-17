Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) at Purcell Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-56 in favor of Notre Dame, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Fighting Irish dropped their most recent game 64-38 against Louisville on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Fighting Irish beat the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 63-52, on December 18.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Irish are 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
- Notre Dame has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 16.0 points per game (scoring 74.8 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while giving up 58.8 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +480 scoring differential overall.
- Notre Dame's offense has been less effective in ACC contests this year, averaging 70.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 74.8 PPG.
- At home, the Fighting Irish are putting up 10.3 more points per game (79.1) than they are on the road (68.8).
- Notre Dame cedes 56.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 57.9 when playing on the road.
- On offense, the Fighting Irish have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 74.8 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.