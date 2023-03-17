Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) squaring off at Purcell Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-56 win for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Fighting Irish head into this game following a 64-38 loss to Louisville on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish's best win this season came in a 63-52 victory against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18.
- The Fighting Irish have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.
- The Fighting Irish have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 16 points per game (scoring 74.8 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while allowing 58.8 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +480 scoring differential overall.
- Notre Dame's offense has been worse in ACC tilts this year, posting 70.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74.8 PPG.
- Offensively, the Fighting Irish have performed better at home this season, posting 79.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 per game in road games.
- Notre Dame is surrendering 56.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (57.9).
- On offense, the Fighting Irish have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 74.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.
