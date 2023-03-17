Friday's contest features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) squaring off at Purcell Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-56 win for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Fighting Irish head into this game following a 64-38 loss to Louisville on Saturday.

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's best win this season came in a 63-52 victory against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18.

The Fighting Irish have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

The Fighting Irish have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16

70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26

Notre Dame Performance Insights