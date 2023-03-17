Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) at Purcell Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-56 and heavily favors Notre Dame to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Fighting Irish fell in their most recent game 64-38 against Louisville on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish's signature win this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Fighting Irish secured the 63-52 win on the road on December 18.
- The Fighting Irish have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
- Notre Dame has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
- The Fighting Irish have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish average 74.8 points per game (34th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per contest (48th in college basketball). They have a +480 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16 points per game.
- In conference matchups, Notre Dame averages fewer points per contest (70.1) than its season average (74.8).
- The Fighting Irish are putting up 79.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (68.8).
- Notre Dame gives up 56.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 57.9 in away games.
- On offense, the Fighting Irish have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 74.8 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.