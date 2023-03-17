Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) will try to beat the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena. This matchup tips off at 9:20 PM.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-1.5)
|152.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|Memphis (-2)
|153
|-135
|+115
|PointsBet
|Memphis (-2.5)
|150.5
|-145
|+125
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Memphis has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games have hit the over.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 21-10-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times this season.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 25th-best in the country. It is far higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the 63rd-biggest change this season, improving from +12000 at the beginning to +8000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Memphis has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
