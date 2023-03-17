The No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 3:10 PM.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones are shooting 45% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Panthers allow to opponents.

In games Iowa State shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.

The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 245th.

The Cyclones record 68.4 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers allow.

When Iowa State totals more than 70.1 points, it is 11-2.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

Pittsburgh is 17-6 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 71st.

The Panthers put up 12.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Cyclones allow (62.8).

Pittsburgh is 16-0 when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Iowa State is putting up 72 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 63.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Cyclones are surrendering 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than when playing on the road (68.2).

In home games, Iowa State is sinking 1.8 more threes per game (7.3) than on the road (5.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in away games (29.4%).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison

At home Pittsburgh is putting up 77.8 points per game, 2.4 more than it is averaging on the road (75.4).

At home the Panthers are giving up 66.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than they are away (70.8).

Pittsburgh makes more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (9.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (37.2%).

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Baylor W 73-58 Ferrell Center 3/9/2023 Baylor W 78-72 T-Mobile Center 3/10/2023 Kansas L 71-58 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 Pittsburgh - Greensboro Coliseum

Pittsburgh Schedule