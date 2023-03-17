Indiana vs. Kent State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) are 4.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) on Friday, starting at 9:55 PM on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 4-13 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup's over/under is 140.5.
Indiana vs. Kent State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 9:55 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indiana
|-4.5
|140.5
Indiana Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in 21 of 28 games this season.
- Indiana's outings this year have an average point total of 143.5, three more points than this game's over/under.
- The Hoosiers' ATS record is 15-13-0 this season.
- Indiana has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 12, or 75%, of those games.
- This season, Indiana has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Indiana.
Indiana vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|21
|75%
|75
|151.6
|68.5
|134.2
|142.4
|Kent State
|17
|56.7%
|76.6
|151.6
|65.7
|134.2
|143.8
Additional Indiana Insights & Trends
- Indiana has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of Hoosiers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Hoosiers record 9.3 more points per game (75) than the Golden Flashes give up (65.7).
- When Indiana puts up more than 65.7 points, it is 12-8 against the spread and 18-5 overall.
Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|15-13-0
|9-5
|17-11-0
|Kent State
|20-10-0
|2-0
|12-18-0
Indiana vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits
|Indiana
|Kent State
|15-2
|Home Record
|15-0
|5-7
|Away Record
|9-6
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-12-0
