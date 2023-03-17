The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) are 4.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) on Friday, starting at 9:55 PM on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 4-13 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup's over/under is 140.5.

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -4.5 140.5

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in 21 of 28 games this season.

Indiana's outings this year have an average point total of 143.5, three more points than this game's over/under.

The Hoosiers' ATS record is 15-13-0 this season.

Indiana has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 12, or 75%, of those games.

This season, Indiana has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Indiana vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 21 75% 75 151.6 68.5 134.2 142.4 Kent State 17 56.7% 76.6 151.6 65.7 134.2 143.8

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

Indiana has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Hoosiers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Hoosiers record 9.3 more points per game (75) than the Golden Flashes give up (65.7).

When Indiana puts up more than 65.7 points, it is 12-8 against the spread and 18-5 overall.

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 15-13-0 9-5 17-11-0 Kent State 20-10-0 2-0 12-18-0

Indiana vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits

Indiana Kent State 15-2 Home Record 15-0 5-7 Away Record 9-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

