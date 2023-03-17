The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) are 4.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) on Friday, starting at 9:55 PM on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 4-13 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup's over/under is 140.5.

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 9:55 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Albany, New York
  • Venue: MVP Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Indiana -4.5 140.5

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in 21 of 28 games this season.
  • Indiana's outings this year have an average point total of 143.5, three more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Hoosiers' ATS record is 15-13-0 this season.
  • Indiana has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 12, or 75%, of those games.
  • This season, Indiana has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Indiana vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Indiana 21 75% 75 151.6 68.5 134.2 142.4
Kent State 17 56.7% 76.6 151.6 65.7 134.2 143.8

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • Six of Hoosiers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • The Hoosiers record 9.3 more points per game (75) than the Golden Flashes give up (65.7).
  • When Indiana puts up more than 65.7 points, it is 12-8 against the spread and 18-5 overall.

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Indiana 15-13-0 9-5 17-11-0
Kent State 20-10-0 2-0 12-18-0

Indiana vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits

Indiana Kent State
15-2 Home Record 15-0
5-7 Away Record 9-6
9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0
80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9
67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3
10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

