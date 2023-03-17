The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) battle on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 9:55 PM.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Indiana is 21-7 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 98th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes rank 138th.

The Hoosiers put up 75 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 65.7 the Golden Flashes give up.

Indiana has an 18-5 record when putting up more than 65.7 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Indiana is putting up 80.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (67.5).

The Hoosiers surrender 65.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 72.2 in away games.

At home, Indiana is making 1.8 more threes per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

