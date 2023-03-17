How to Watch Indiana vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT
The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) battle on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 9:55 PM.
Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- Indiana is 21-7 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 98th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes rank 138th.
- The Hoosiers put up 75 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 65.7 the Golden Flashes give up.
- Indiana has an 18-5 record when putting up more than 65.7 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Indiana is putting up 80.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (67.5).
- The Hoosiers surrender 65.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 72.2 in away games.
- At home, Indiana is making 1.8 more threes per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.3%).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Michigan
|W 75-73
|Assembly Hall
|3/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 70-60
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Penn State
|L 77-73
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Kent State
|-
|MVP Arena
