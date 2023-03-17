Trayce Jackson-Davis and Sincere Carry are two players to watch on Friday at 9:55 PM ET, when the Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) play the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Kent State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

TV: TBS

Indiana's Last Game

Indiana lost its previous game to Penn State, 77-73, on Saturday. Jackson-Davis was its top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 10 7 2 1 0 Tamar Bates 14 0 3 0 0 2 Jalen Hood-Schifino 11 3 4 1 1 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis paces his team in points (20.8), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per contest, shooting 57.9% from the field. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (sixth in college basketball).

Jalen Hood-Schifino averages 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Race Thompson averages 7.9 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Miller Kopp puts up 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Trey Galloway averages 6.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)