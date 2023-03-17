Trayce Jackson-Davis and Sincere Carry are two players to watch on Friday at 9:55 PM ET, when the Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Kent State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Indiana's Last Game

In its most recent game, Indiana fell to Penn State on Saturday, 77-73. Its leading scorer was Jackson-Davis with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 10 7 2 1 0 Tamar Bates 14 0 3 0 0 2 Jalen Hood-Schifino 11 3 4 1 1 0

Kent State's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Kent State topped Toledo 93-78. With 26 points, Carry was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sincere Carry 26 3 4 0 0 4 Malique Jacobs 18 13 6 1 3 0 Chris Payton 17 5 0 0 2 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis is tops on his squad in points (20.8), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (sixth in college basketball).

Jalen Hood-Schifino is putting up 13.5 points, 3.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Race Thompson posts 7.9 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Miller Kopp is posting 7.9 points, 1.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Trey Galloway posts 6.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor.

Kent State Players to Watch

Malique Jacobs is putting up 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, making 39.3% of his shots from the field.

Miryne Thomas is the Golden Flashes' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he posts 10.6 points and 0.8 assists.

Chris Payton gets the Golden Flashes 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 1 block.

The Golden Flashes receive 5.6 points, 5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Cli'Ron Hornbeak.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 22.7 10.7 5.6 1.5 1.9 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 15.6 4.4 2.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 Miller Kopp 8 3 1.7 0.7 0.2 1.8 Race Thompson 7.6 3.7 0.6 1.3 0.3 0.1 Trey Galloway 5.4 3.1 2.5 0.6 0 0.8

Kent State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)