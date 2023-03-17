The Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) are slated to match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at MVP Arena, with a start time of 9:55 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Sincere Carry are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Indiana vs. Kent State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana's Last Game

In its previous game, Indiana lost to Penn State on Saturday, 77-73. Its leading scorer was Jackson-Davis with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 10 7 2 1 0 Tamar Bates 14 0 3 0 0 2 Jalen Hood-Schifino 11 3 4 1 1 0

Kent State's Last Game

In its previous game, Kent State beat Toledo on Saturday, 93-78. Carry scored a team-high 26 points (and chipped in four assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sincere Carry 26 3 4 0 0 4 Malique Jacobs 18 13 6 1 3 0 Chris Payton 17 5 0 0 2 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis leads his squad in points (20.8), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per game, shooting 57.9% from the field. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (sixth in the nation).

Jalen Hood-Schifino is posting 13.5 points, 3.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Race Thompson is averaging 7.9 points, 1 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Miller Kopp posts 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trey Galloway is putting up 6.8 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Kent State Players to Watch

Malique Jacobs gets the Golden Flashes 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 2.7 steals (fourth in college basketball) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Miryne Thomas is averaging a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.6 points and 0.8 assists, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Chris Payton is posting 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 75% of his shots from the field.

The Golden Flashes get 5.6 points, 5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Cli'Ron Hornbeak.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 22.7 10.7 5.6 1.5 1.9 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 15.6 4.4 2.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 Miller Kopp 8 3 1.7 0.7 0.2 1.8 Race Thompson 7.6 3.7 0.6 1.3 0.3 0.1 Trey Galloway 5.4 3.1 2.5 0.6 0 0.8

Kent State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)